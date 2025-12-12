By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Public calls for more action against ICE raids

Comments

ALLCAPS

THE WORD PUBLIC MEANS BLEEDING HEART LIBERIALS,THE AVERAGE JOE/JILL WANTS ICE TO DO WHAT THEY ARE AUTHORIZED TO DO AND THAT IS TO PROTECT US. LET THE LAWFULL ICE AGENTS DO THERE JOB.

Russ

Allcaps: "public" education failed you. The word "there" is misspelled.

tagup

ALLCAPS-
A recent Gallup poll showed Trumps approval rating on Immigration is underwater at 37%. The would indicate that the “average Joe/Jill” are not on board with the heavy handed tactics of ICE personnel.

Sandy

When the 17 year old boy was stopped he told the ICE officer he was a US citizen and the ICE officer said 'I don't care'. It's on video. He then arrested the boy and hauled him to Portland for no reason. ICE raiders get money for arresting anyone regardless of their status as long as they are brown. The city needs to take a stand against this travesty of justice.

