Willamina graduate hospitalized following crash in S. California

Anderson is a senior at Chapman University and, according to her LinkedIn profile, was in her third month as a Disney creative strategy intern.

“She doesn’t deserve any of this,” Grace France, Ripley’s sister, wrote on a GoFundMe page, “Support Ripley’s Fight for Recovery.” “Seeing someone so full of life, love, and potential fighting in a hospital bed is something no family should ever experience. But we believe in her strength, and we believe she can fight her way back to us.”

The crash occurred Thursday, Dec. 4, the family said.

“She was found unconscious at the scene and not breathing,” the GoFundMe page states. “First responders saved her life and rushed her to the hospital, where she is now in the ICU.”

France posted an update Monday to the page stating MRI results showed a severe diffuse axonal injury.

“This means there is widespread damage to the nerve fibers (axons) throughout her brain,” France posted. “This kind of injury is likely why she hasn’t woken up yet, and recovery can take time because the process of sending signals has been disrupted.”

One positive sign is Ripley is needing the minimum amount of support from a ventilator and her care team plans to try removing it tomorrow, France said.

“We’re taking things day by day and staying hopeful for every small win. Thank you all so much for the love, support, prayers, and shares. It truly means everything to us,” France said. “This will be a long road for Ripley and for everyone who loves her, but we believe in her strength.”

The GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $47,000 so far.