Kari Lynn Hogevoll 1976 - 2025

Kari Lynn Hogevoll was born December 19, 1976, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Rod Hogevoll and Patty Jepsen. Even though Kari was born in McMinnville, from a very early age she grew up in Tillamook. She moved to Tillamook with her mom and older brother, Ron, in the Summer of 1982. Growing up, she participated in a lot activities inside and outside of school, such as the 4-H Small Animal Club (1990), where she presented her rabbits; Volleyball (1991-1993); and Track & Field (1993-1994): her events were shot put and discus. The summer after graduating high school, she moved to McMinnville to attend Linfield College (now Linfield University). Kari graduated Linfield on May 10, 1999, earning a B.A. degree in Business. Kari was a big part of the community, working for the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office as a Support Services Specialist for over 20 years. She started in Dog Control, but later transitioned to a Support Services Specialist. She moved around to the Correctional Division and worked within the Jail Records unit. In the beginning of 2025, Kari transferred to the Emergency Management Unit, where she was currently working. As many know, Kari’s life revolved around her work and her two boys, Jack and Bryce. Kari loved going on outings with them or what she called “forced family fun." Everyone who knew Kari knows she enjoyed going to concerts with her girlfriends, especially after the boys grew up and became more independent. She loved hockey and going to the games in Vegas. Kari was a beloved mother and a cherished friend who will be greatly missed. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all those who loved her and her two beautiful sons, who will continue to make her proud.