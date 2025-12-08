December 8, 2025 Tweet

School board will offer permanent superintendent position to Ferrua

McMinnville School Board voted unanimously about 8:45 p.m. Monday to offer the permanent superintendent position to Kourtney Ferrua, who has been serving as interim since July 1.

"I'm excited and thrilled to have the opportunity," Ferrua said. "I'm very passionate about doing the best for kids."

Ferrua has worked for the district for 20 years, first as a kindergarten teacher, then as principal of Wascher Elementary School and more recently as director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for the district.

She was appointed interim following a search that drew more than 25 applicants; she and two other finalists spent a full day in interviews with the board and a committee of parents, staff, students and community members. She was "head and shoulders above the rest," a board member said Monday.

Board members met Dec. 2 to discuss what to do about the superintendent position. They were split about whether to simply hire Ferrua or to conduct a nationwide search, in which she could have applied.

Since then, Board Chair Larry Vollmer said, the board has received numerous emails from the public advising them what to do. Monday night, nine people spoke about the potential decision, eight of them praising Ferrua for her skill, dedication and focus on doing the best for students and one asking for the full search.

Vollmer will work with other board members to set parameters for a three-year contract offer to make to Ferrua.

Look for more information in Wednesday's News-Register.