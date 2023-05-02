Larry Roger Riggs 1937 - 2025

Larry Roger Riggs was born in 1937 in Broken Bow, Nebraska, to George Newell Riggs and Mabel Fern Albright-Riggs. He grew up in Hemingford alongside his siblings, Chall Jr., Bonnie Lou, and Gary Lee “Butch,” spending his childhood outdoors, playing ball, and getting into the kind of harmless mischief that shaped his well known sense of humor.

A gifted athlete, Larry excelled in both football and baseball, earning multiple Box Butte County championships. A nine-fingered pitcher, he turned down a full-ride football scholarship to the University of Nebraska to play for the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor league team in 1957, before an arm injury ended his pitching career. After graduating from Hemingford High School in 1956, he began work at The Hemingford Ledger, which sparked a lifelong career in printing.

While working for The Hemingford Ledger as a printer, Larry met the love of his life, Bonnie Lou Kindle. The two were married on September 27, 1958, beginning a partnership that would span 67 years and a life rooted in hard work and family. Together, they raised their children, Rebecca, Matthew, Edward, Betsy, and the late John Joseph Riggs, first in Nebraska and Wyoming before moving to the Oregon Coast. There, Larry ran a print shop in Waldport and later worked as a printer in McMinnville, where the Riggs family planted their roots and built a loving home that welcomed generations.

Remembered for his humor and generous spirit, Larry could lift anyone’s mood—often with a quick quip and that unmistakable twinkle in his eye. His sister remembers him as a protective big brother who always showed up when it mattered most.

Larry’s life was defined by devotion—to his wife and his family. He will be remembered for his quiet strength, his banter with his wife, Bonnie, his countless stories, and the laughter he could bring to any room.

He is survived by his four children; 21 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, who will continue to carry forward his love of family, his humor and his quiet strength. In his later years, his grandson, Matthew Gettman, cared for Larry and Bonnie with patience, grace, and unwavering love until the very end, reflecting the same commitment Larry had always shown to those he held dear.

A family Celebration of Life is planned from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 26, 2025, at the Riggs residence, 1020 S.E. Villard Street, McMinnville.