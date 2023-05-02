Darlene Elizabeth Robins 1942 - 2025

Surrounded by family, Darlene Elizabeth Robins passed away peacefully on a Sunday morning at the age of 83. Her fight with dementia and Parkinson’s ended on October 12, 2025. She was a devoted wife of 64 years; a mother; a grandmother; and a great-grandmother. Darlene was loved, admired, and cherished by all who knew her.



Darlene was born April 9, 1942, in the Hood River Hospital. Her parents were Lauri Heikki Daavittila Davis and Emma Verda (Craft) Davis. Darlene lived in a variety of northwest towns and logging camps until settling with her mom and uncle on the Percy Craft Ranch, east of Dufur, Oregon. After losing her mother at the young age of 14, Darlene was lovingly raised by her Uncle Percy Craft on the family ranch, a place that shaped her work ethic, compassion, and strength of spirit. In 1960, Darlene graduated from Dufur High School.



In 1961, Darlene married the love of her life, Robert Clark Robins. Together, they built a beautiful life and celebrated 64 wonderful years of marriage. Darlene was the proud mother of two children, DeeDee Christian (Randolph), and Brad Robins (Julie). Her greatest joy was her family, and she especially cherished her six grandchildren, Jocelynn Wiley (Shane), Ian Robins, Malorie Robins, Alyssa Christian, Trace Christian, and Spencer Harrington; and her two great-grandchildren, Emmalynn Wiley and Bowen Wiley, who brought her endless smiles.

Darlene also shared a special bond with many beloved cousins, including Rona Frank and Elaine Pullen, who grew up like sisters to her.

Once her children began school, Darlene began a long and fulfilling career with the McMinnville School District, where she worked in various roles for 33 years. She found great joy in being part of the school community, staying connected to her children’s activities, and enjoying her summers with family.

Darlene belonged to various clubs, including P.E.O. and 48 years in a Bunco group! In retirement, Clark and Darlene traveled extensively with their travel trailer. With wintering in Arizona and California and driving twice to the East Coast, they hardly spent any time in their Central Oregon home. They also embarked on many trips to Florida, Hawaii, and beyond to see family.

Darlene will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, sense of humor, and the way she made every person she met feel accepted, loved, and valued. Her legacy of love and dedication will live on through her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her.



A Celebration of Life will be held in April of next year.