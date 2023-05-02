James Warren Holland 1947 - 2025

James Warren Holland was born May 16, 1947, in Dallas, Oregon, to Melvin and Alice Holland. He passed away September 13, 2025.

From 1966 to 1970, James served as an electrician in the Navy. Working for McMinnville Water & Light for over 25 years, he retired from there as a supervisor

He is survived by his wife, Connie Holland. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sharon and Dianne; and first wife, Karen.

Full military service will start promptly at 11a.m. Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Blvd., Portland, Oregon 97086; 503-273-5250

Please be prompt; arrive 30 minutes prior to service. Meet at office parking lot. Group will be escorted to site.