Kenneth Pierce Jacob 1932 - 2025

It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth Pierce Jacob announces his passing on October 17, 2025, at the age of 93.

Ken will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Nancy and Penny; grandchildren, Amy and Jacob; and great-grandchildren, Delaney, David, Harper, and Daniel.

Ken was a resident of McMinnville, Oregon, since 1950. He started the city’s first building department, was the third paid fireman at the McMinnville Fire Department, and retired from the city’s street department in 1986. Ken was an avid fisherman, hunter, and gardener. He received great joy when neighbors would stop to comment about his beautiful green lawn and flowers.

A private celebration of life will be held in his honor. Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com.