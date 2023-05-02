Shirley Sue (Stroud) Wilson 1935 - 2025

Shirley Sue (Stroud) Wilson was born April 23, 1935, to Robert Walton Stroud and Lola Estella (Cowles) Stroud in Mounds, Oklahoma. She was the eighth of nine children born: Gene, BJ, Ada, Velma, Billie, Wanda, Barbara, and Myrna.

When Mom was six years old, Granny (her mother), took the four youngest girls and moved to Fresno, California. Her older sister, Velma, had married and moved to Modesto, California, and one summer when Mom was babysitting, she met LB Allen Wilson. They were married in the fall of 1949 in Carson City, Nevada. In the next 11 years, six children would complete the family: Steve, Linda, Sharon, Keith, Barry, and Michael.

Since Dad worked construction, the family moved wherever his job took him, including California, Arizona, and Nevada. In 1965, we came to Oregon, first settling in Myrtle Creek, and in 1966 to our final destination in Willamina. Mom worked at various jobs, including Boise Cascade Mill, but her longest employment was with Coyote Joe’s restaurant.

After Dad retired from Valley Auto, Mom and Dad enjoyed a couple of years in Arizona before he died in 1998. Mom went back to work but retired a second time at age 76. Family was the most important to Mom, and she was always available and willing to help. She was a care-giver for Steve, (her son) during the last years of his life as he struggled with Parkinson's disease.

We had a 90th birthday party for her this past April, and she was blessed by all the family and friends who came to wish her well. Five generations showed up to celebrate! She was the glue that held us together; now it’s our turn. We love you, Mom, and will miss you greatly!

Mom was predeceased by her parents; her siblings; her husband; son, Steve; daughter, Sharon; and grandsons, Marcus Vollman and Joey Smith. She is survived by daughter, Linda Vollman (John); sons, Keith Wilson, Barry Wilson (Brenda), and Michael Wilson (Judy); many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by West Valley Funeral Home. Viewing is from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the West Valley Funeral Home, 108 N. Lincoln Street, Sheridan, Oregon. Celebration of life is at 11 a.m. Sunday, November 9, 2025 at the Willamina School Campus, 1100 N.E. Oaken Hills Drive, Willamina, to be followed immediately by interment at Green Crest Memorial Park, Sheridan, Oregon. A luncheon will be held at the school following burial. All are welcome.