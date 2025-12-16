Commissioners to vote on $1.4M construction contract

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
David S. Wall
From the article: "The board will vote on a $1,400,345 contract with Haworth Inc. to design and build an eight-unit studio complex with office space to be used for community restoration housing."
**What were the criteria for support awarding contract to Haworth Inc.? How many other Contractors submitted 'Bids' for the work to be performed?
From the article:"Project costs will be largely covered by supported housing grant funds from the Oregon Health Authority. The county received $2.8 million in state funding for behavioral health housing in 2022, and most of those funds will be used on the project, according to Manfrin."
**What is the additional funding amount is needed to complete the project, what fund(s) will be used?
From the article:"Community restoration is a court-mandated program designed to provide mental and behavioral health services to help defendants deemed unfit to proceed in court hearings to regain their competence to do so, according to HHS Director Lindsey Manfrin."
** What Court and when was the 'mandate' to address the "community restoration housing" edict given?
"Community Restoration" is a questionable unfunded mandate relying on local taxpayers to be taxed to fund the difference between acceptance of an OHA grant and additional costs as this program expands.
***Jail the offenders until they can stand for trial to protect their respective and the public's safety. Save the two county-owned houses at 626 and 636 N.E. Seventh St.
***It is past time to reassess the Health and Human Services Department's leadership and expansionary direction to address nebulous 'court mandate(s)' and 'blind acceptance' of 'Grants' without stating underlying obligations to the taxpaying public.
David S. Wall