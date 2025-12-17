Wind, rain topple trees, lead to some school changes

Yamhill Carlton School District is closed today, Dec. 17, because of power outages, and Gaston school districts are opening two hours late this morning following the night of rain and wind that toppled trees in some locations.

All YC schools are closed, including the elementary school in Carlton and middle and high schools in Yamhill.

In addition, some McMinnville bus routes are delayed or canceled because of the storm.

A large tree fell in Carlton, hitting a deck but missing the house. Trees also fell in other cities, and across roads, including 219 near Newberg.

The National Weather Service said showers will continue on and off today, with heavier rain Thursday, Friday and through the weekend. A flood watch also is in effect in Northwest Oregon.