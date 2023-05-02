Molly Hardin (Odell) Anderson 1985 - 2025

Molly Hardin (Odell) Anderson passed away from complications of renal disease.

She was a lifelong resident of McMinnville, Oregon, attending the Montessori and Chrysalis schools, Memorial, Duniway, McMinnville High School, and graduating from Perrydale.

In her younger years, she traveled with her mother to France and later Switzerland, visited Disneyland and Disney World, and made a round-trip cross--county trip when her older sister went off to college on the east coast.

Molly was a licensed esthetician, a certified sommelier and, after a circuitous route through academia, finished her bachelor’s degree earlier this year. She owned her own lash shop, which gradually evolved into a tattoo business. She was a real do-it-yourselfer – if she didn’t know how to do something, she’d watch a YouTube video until she got it.

She was known to fix plates of food and take them to people in need. She was funny, smart, compassionate, and generous. And sometimes really stubborn!

She is survived by her children, Chase, Brooklynn, Benjamin, and Hudson; her mother and "bonus dad," Anne and Doug Ballard; her father, M. Allen Odell; her former husband, Ross Anderson; her co-parent, Ben Harlow; her older sister, Bethany Blackburn and her family; and an uncle and several aunts, including Rosemary Hardin.

A family service was held at McCabe Chapel and South Yamhill Cemetery.

