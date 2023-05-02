Chris Neil Jolliffe 1982 - 2025

Christopher Neil “Chris” Jolliffe passed away December 4, 2025, at his home in Keizer, Oregon. He was 43 years old.

He was born July 13, 1982, in Salem, Oregon, to Glenn Jolliffe and Shelly (Walund) Rivers.



His son, Forest, was the most important person in Chris’s life.



Chris is survived by his father, Glenn Jolliffe; his mother, Shelly Rivers; his sister, Tina Gaffke; and his grandmother, Judy Sparks. Many other friends and relatives were important to Chris.