Willamina middle school principal dies

##Mike Hughes

Hughes, who first joined the district in the early 2000s, died at home in Willamina. He was 48.

Services are under the direction of Macy & Son Funeral Directors, McMinnville.

Extra counselors were available for students and staff this week to support people grieving Hughes, Willamina Superintendent Mike Gass said. The rest of the district’s administrative team is covering his duties.

Willamina also rescheduled some athletic competitions in the wake of Hughes’ death.

“He will definitely leave a big hole,” Gass said.

The district announced his death Wednesday in a post that said Hughes “touched countless lives and was a strong voice for every student, especially our most vulnerable. He will be deeply missed, and his impact on our community is immeasurable.”

Hughes joined the district to teach special education. He spent a few years in another district, then returned to Willamina, where he led the middle school and special ed programs and coached in the football, basketball and track programs.

He was known for being creative and thinking out of the box to provide the right programs for students, Gass said

“He was one of those quality people you want around kids,” the superintendent said.

Hughes’ wife, Heather, also teaches and coaches at Willamina schools. The couple were prominent athletes in track and field at Whitworth University in Spokane, and their three daughters, Hannah, Hallee and Hadley, have been all-state athletes in throwing events. Hadley is currently a junior at Dayton High School.

“He loved his family and his kids fiercely,” said Jami Fluke, who worked alongside Hughes for five years when she was Willamina High School principal. She moved to Dayton School District this fall as junior high principal.

“Mike was a very large presence,” Fluke said. Not only was he a tall man, she said, he radiated warmth, kindness, caring and a true interest in his students. He could be funny and goofy, as well as a leader, she said.

“Kids gravitated to him,” Fluke said. “He fit well with middle school kids really well. Kids felt safe with him.”

When she found out Hughes had died, she said, “it was hard for me to not be there” with her former Willamina colleagues and students.

The loss will be difficult for Willamina, she said, but she knows community members will take care of one another. A tragedy like this brings out the best in people, she said.