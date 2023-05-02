Kenneth Gordon Rogers (KC) 1948 - 2025

Kenneth Gordon Rogers (KC) of Park City, Utah, passed away October 5, 2025. Kenneth was born November 10, 1948, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Kenneth and Anita Rogers. He attended the University of Oregon in Eugene and later settled in Park City, where he lived for the last 40 years of his life.

Kenneth bravely fought a 1 1/2 year battle with Stage 4 prostate cancer.

He loved the outdoors, skiing, mountain biking, hiking, kayaking, paddle boarding, and enjoyed his home in the beautiful mountains amid the deer and the elk. Kenneth is survived by his three children, Heidi St. Rogers, Isaac Rogers, and Jessica Rogers; his two grandchildren, Marlee and Isaac Saint-Perry; and his brother, Gregg Rogers (Leslie Rogers). He was preceded in death by his mother and father; and sister, Gail Rogers.

He will be greatly missed.