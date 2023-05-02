Carole Joa 1949 - 2025

Carole Joa passed away on October 20, 2025, after a long battle with kidney disease. Born September 4, 1949, in Boise, Idaho, to Walter and Shirley Bentzinger, Carole spent her early years in Boise before the family moved to Jerome when she was three. She and her siblings grew up in Jerome, where they shared countless happy summers water skiing at Redfish Lake.

In 1969, Carole met the love of her life, Ken Joa, while he was home from the Army. The two married in March 1970, and welcomed their daughter, Debbie, in 1976 – the joy of their lives. Carole’s faith was a guiding force: she was active in her church and often played the piano and organ for services. She loved snowmobiling with friends during the winter and spending time with family in Pine in the summer.

Carole was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter, and friend. Her life’s work centered around caring for and protecting children. She first served as Director of the First Baptist Preschool in Jerome before continuing her advocacy in Oregon. In 2000, after moving to McMinnville, Oregon, Carole joined Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and later Juliette’s House Child Abuse Intervention Center. There, she dedicated herself to strengthening community ties and training hundreds of people in the prevention of child abuse — work she approached with compassion, faith, and unwavering commitment. Of all her roles, Carole’s favorite was being “Grandma.” Her granddaughter, Sydney, was the light of her life, and she treasured every moment they shared together.

Carole is survived by her husband, Ken; daughter, Debbie (Craig); granddaughter, Sydney (Thomas); sisters, Linda Davis, Cathie Hopper (Bob), and Janice Walter (Larry); brother, Ron Bentzinger (Charlet); and many beloved nieces and nephews. Carole will be remembered for her kindness and her lifelong dedication to helping others. Her legacy of love and compassion will continue to touch the lives of all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Carlton First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations in Carole's name be made to Juliette’s House.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com