Carol E. Huson 1936 - 2025

Carol E. Huson, age 89, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2025. Born January 21, 1936, in Hillsboro, Oregon, to Newton and Floy Thompson, Carol lived a life full of love, devotion, and service to those around her.

Carol graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1954. On June 17, 1955, Carol married Bob Huson, whom she met when she was 13, beginning a partnership that would span nearly 70 years. Together, they built a loving home and raised a beautiful family.

Carol was the proud mother of three daughters, Kathy Chagluak, born in 1958, Linda Hester, born in 1962, and Barb Johnson, born in 1966. Her love for her daughters was immeasurable, and she dedicated herself to creating a nurturing and supportive environment. Her role as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother brought her immeasurable joy.

In addition to her family, Carol was deeply involved in her community and church, always willing to lend a hand or offer a kind word to those in need. Her warm smile and gentle spirit made her a beloved friend to many.

Carol will be remembered for her deep faith and unwavering love for her family. She was a woman of grace and kindness, whose legacy will continue to inspire all who knew her.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Newton and Floy Thompson; and her beloved husband, Bob Huson, who passed away in 2024. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Chagluak, Linda Hester, and Barb Johnson; as well as her grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and extended family members who loved her dearly.

A funeral service to honor Carol's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at Joyful Servant Lutheran Church in Newberg, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Carol's memory to the American Heart Association. Carol’s life was one of quiet strength, unyielding love, and grace. Though she will be greatly missed, her memory will live on in the hearts of those who were blessed to know her.

Rest in peace, Carol. You will always be loved.

