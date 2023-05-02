Don Verley 1931 - 2025

Don Verley was born January 6, 1931, to parents Chet and Helen Verley in Oakland California. Don went to be with his Savior on October 17, 2025, peacefully, with his family by his side.

In 1932, sister Janet Tresidder (Verley) was born; 18 months later, their mother died. Maternal grandmother and aunt from Onida, South Dakota, came by train to Oakland, picked up the children and returned with them to Onida. In 1936, Don and his maternal grandmother, Myrtle Youngberg, moved to Newberg, Oregon. His sister, Janet, and her paternal grandparents also moved to Oregon.

Don attended Newberg schools, graduating in 1949. In 1951, he married Garnet (Johnston). Don worked for The Oregonian, delivering papers by bicycle and motor route. His father, a union iron worker, introduced him to that profession in 1950. In 1951, Don and Garnet moved to Umatilla, Oregon, where he worked on McNary dam. They then moved to Lewiston, Idaho, working on installing large machines. Daughter Kathleen was born in 1952. Another move returned them to Don’s boyhood home in Newberg. In 1954, Susan was born; Sharon in 1956; and Cindy in 1963.

Don’s life dream was to be a machinist. He fulfilled that first at Ironfireman, he advanced to Omark Ind., and eventually Tektronix as a mechanical engineer, where he remained for 25 years, except for two years as general manager of ADI. Working full time, building three homes, and being co-chairman for First Baptist kept him busy. Retirement included working with the Conservative Baptist Association building churches each summer. Don was a born-again Christian and served anyway and anywhere God led.

Don was preceded in death by two daughters, Kathleen (Watson), and Sharon (Aberle); and great-grandson, Parker. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Garnet; daughters, Susan Ibarra and Cindy Christenson; grandchildren, Todd, Morgan, Kenlynn, Kyle, Amy, Sarah, Kelli, and Jenna; and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Charlotte, Tristian, Cooper, Hudson, Camden, Waylon, and Sierra.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Dayton First Baptist Church, 300 Flower Lane. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Samaritan's Purse.