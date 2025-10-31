By Steve Bagwell • Editorial Page Editor • October 31, 2025 Tweet

New Viewpoints feature debuts

Times are tough in the newspaper business, as Brier Dudley’s piece in today's N-R amply illustrates. Never tougher, for that matter, nor do they show promise of improving materially any time soon.

Nonetheless, we have decided to add a syndicated feature to our Viewpoints menu — a weekly column authored by Jonah Goldberg. The initial installment can be found here.

Here’s a thumbnail bio of the author, serving to provide a basic introduction:

“Conservative D.C.-based commentator Jonah Goldberg serves as editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, hosts The Remnant podcast, authors a weekly Los Angeles Times column, holds a chair with the American Enterprise Institute and serves as a commentator with NPR and CNN. Previously, he spent 21 years as an editor at The National Review and 10 as a commentator at Fox News. He’s the author of three New York Times best sellers.”

Goldberg is a deep thinker and gifted writer capable of connecting with readers in a thoughtful way. He brings two things to the table that we are short on: a regular perspective from the conservative side of the political spectrum and a highly informed window on doings in D.C.

Despite his impressive list of accomplishments, he’s only 56. So he’s better able to relate to younger readers, master modern media tools and help us understand the avalanche of new technology engulfing our lives.

This outside reflection serves to capture some of the appeal:

“Jonah Goldberg’s informed and thoughtful perspectives spark indispensable dialogue and debate. … With his trademark passion and humor, Jonah guides us to appreciate the essential nature of politics by examining the underpinnings of liberal and conservative ideologies, economic policy and the changing role of modern-day media.”

Goldberg is no partisan hack. He’s as comfortable with NPR and CNN as with Fox and The National Review.

His conservatism is genuine, deeply rooted and imbued with its own indelible stamp. You don’t have to accept it whole — or reject it whole — to appreciate its contribution.

