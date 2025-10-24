Halloween fun planned around county
In McMinnville, Third Street will be closed to traffic and open to little witches, ghosts and goblins from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, Halloween day. The street will be filled with children and parents in costume as businesses hand out treats.
Other McMinnville Halloween events include:
-- Yamhill County Mounted Posse holds its annual Posse Spook Night Obstacle event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, at Yamhill County Fairgrounds. Come in costume for you and your horse; cost is $20 per horse and rider. Spectators are welcome.
-- McMinnville Tool Library hosts a “Spooky Stamp Workshop” at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at Mac Market. Cost is $25 for a hands-on workshop with local artists on how to carve hand stamps No experience needed, materials provided.
-- The McMinnville Grange No. 31 will host a night of music by the band Country Vintage on Halloween.
The band will play for dancing from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. A potluck will be held at 9 p.m.
Cost is $10 per person, or $7 per person for grange members. Costumes may be worn, but there will be no costume contest.
The grange is located at 1700 S.W. Old Sheridan Road, McMinnville.
-- Cherrywood Memory Care staff and residents will hand out candy at a “Ghoul Drive-up” event on Halloween, Oct. 31. The event will run from 3 to 5 p.m. that Friday at the center, 2750 N.E. Doran Drive, McMinnville.
-- Life Care Center, 1309 N.E. 27th St., McMinnville, will host trick or treating with its residents from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct 31. Candy, snacks and games will be provided for children. Admission is free.
-- Hillside Retirement Center will host trick-or-treaters in the lobbies of its buildings from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. The buildings are located at 400 Hillside Parkway, 440 Hillside Parkway and 900 Hill Road, McMinnville.
-- Lum’s GMC, 830 N.E. Highway 99W, will host its fifth-annual trunk-or-treating event from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. A variety of businesses and nonprofit organizations will hand out candy and other treats. Children and families can come in costume. Admission is free.
-- Armstrong Subaru, 1315 N.E. Third St., will host a trunk-or-treat event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. The dealership is located at 1315 N.E. Third St.
-- Calvary Mac church will host a Kids’ Harvest Carnival, open to all elementary age children, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31, at 1825 N.W. Second St., McMinnville. The free event will feature games and concessions.
-- At Linfield University, Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy, “Macbeth,” will open Oct. 30, with additional shows on Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and Nov. 6 to 9. For tickets and more information, go to linfield.edu.
-- The McMinnville Community Center will host a Day of the Dead celebration on Saturday, Nov. 1. The Día de los Muertos event will start at 1 p.m. with music, snacks, crafts and other activities, including a costume contest. Admission is free. For more information call 503-435-5568 or 503-435-5553.
-- Fircrest Senior Living, 23 N.E. Fircrest Drive, hosts “Trunk Or Treat” starting at 3 p.m. on Oct. 31, with candy, games and a costume contest.
In other cities:
-- Amity Harvest Party will return to the Amity Community Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25.
Kids of all ages are welcome to attend. Snacks, games and candy will be provided.
-- The Amity Christian Church will be hosting their annual Amity Trunk-R-Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. More trunks and candy are needed to fill the church parking lot, located at 1305 Goucher Ave.
Contact Kim Gates at 503-835-2551.
-- A haunted house will be open at the Yamhill Carlton Elementary School, 414 Polk St., Carlton. Yamhill Carlton Together Cares is hosting the haunted outdoor maze with family-friendly scariness. Admission is $10. Hours are 7 to 10 p.m. tonight and Saturday, Oct. 24-25, and Thursday and Friday, Oct. 30-31.
-- Carlton also will have downtown trick-or-treating from 4 to 6 p.m. on Halloween. In addition to businesses handing out candy, there will be a free hayride, weather permitting.
-- Heiser Farms, the popular fall destination on Grand Island near Dayton, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31. There is an admission charge.
The attraction features a pumpkin patch, pumpkin cannon firings, animals, a hay maze and rides for children.
The u-pick pumpkin patch also is open on weekdays with free admission to buyers.
-- Lafayette’s Scarecrow Contest registration is due Oct. 29. The contest is open to all Lafayette citizens and businesses.
The scarecrows must be placed by Oct. 29; online voting will follow on Oct. 30-31.
The winner will be announced at 7 p.m. on Halloween. Lafayette Community Action Team and Lafayette Downtown Association will provide trophies and cash rewards for the residential winners.
-- In Newberg, Hoofprint Rescue is hosting its own Halloween extravaganza, 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 25, at 16000 N.E. Calkins Lane.
Events include horseback rides, haunted hallway, bounce house, hay slide, art and crafts. Cost is $35 for ages 2 and up, but parents play free. Costumes are welcome, but none with noise emitting features. Call Carol: 503-406-5107.
-- In Sheridan, Faulconer-Chapman School PTA is hosting a Harvest Festival in the old gym, 1 to 4 p.m., Oct. 25 with a bake sale and silent auction. There is no admission charge but activities are either free or ticketed.
-- The Tina Miller Center in Willamina is hosting a Halloween Dance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 25. The event is for all ages and snacks are provided.
-- Willamina Trunk or Treat will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, outside City Hall at 411 N.E. C Street.
If you know of other Halloween activities that are open to the public, please send information to spointer@newsregister.com.
