Halloween fun planned around county

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Vanessa Holfort carries her daughter Jillian, 8, through Linfield University’s haunted maze as twin sister Genevieve leads the way during Saturday’s Wildcat Harvest Haunt. Families could request a “less scary” version of the maze before entering. Hosted by ASLU, Linfield’s student government organization, the event featured carnival games, food trucks, a petting zoo, and both spooky and kid-friendly thrills. Formerly just for Linfield students, this year marked its debut as a community event. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Zoe Cook, 7, watches as Linfield wrestling coach Frank Johnson twists a balloon whale. Johnson, who coaches both the men’s and women’s teams, delighted kids with balloon creations at the event tent.

In McMinnville, Third Street will be closed to traffic and open to little witches, ghosts and goblins from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, Halloween day. The street will be filled with children and parents in costume as businesses hand out treats.

Other McMinnville Halloween events include:

-- Yamhill County Mounted Posse holds its annual Posse Spook Night Obstacle event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, at Yamhill County Fairgrounds. Come in costume for you and your horse; cost is $20 per horse and rider. Spectators are welcome.

-- McMinnville Tool Library hosts a “Spooky Stamp Workshop” at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at Mac Market. Cost is $25 for a hands-on workshop with local artists on how to carve hand stamps No experience needed, materials provided.

-- The McMinnville Grange No. 31 will host a night of music by the band Country Vintage on Halloween.

The band will play for dancing from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. A potluck will be held at 9 p.m.

Cost is $10 per person, or $7 per person for grange members. Costumes may be worn, but there will be no costume contest.

The grange is located at 1700 S.W. Old Sheridan Road, McMinnville.

-- Cherrywood Memory Care staff and residents will hand out candy at a “Ghoul Drive-up” event on Halloween, Oct. 31. The event will run from 3 to 5 p.m. that Friday at the center, 2750 N.E. Doran Drive, McMinnville.

-- Life Care Center, 1309 N.E. 27th St., McMinnville, will host trick or treating with its residents from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct 31. Candy, snacks and games will be provided for children. Admission is free.

-- Hillside Retirement Center will host trick-or-treaters in the lobbies of its buildings from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. The buildings are located at 400 Hillside Parkway, 440 Hillside Parkway and 900 Hill Road, McMinnville.

-- Lum’s GMC, 830 N.E. Highway 99W, will host its fifth-annual trunk-or-treating event from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. A variety of businesses and nonprofit organizations will hand out candy and other treats. Children and families can come in costume. Admission is free.

-- Armstrong Subaru, 1315 N.E. Third St., will host a trunk-or-treat event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. The dealership is located at 1315 N.E. Third St.

-- Calvary Mac church will host a Kids’ Harvest Carnival, open to all elementary age children, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31, at 1825 N.W. Second St., McMinnville. The free event will feature games and concessions.

-- At Linfield University, Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy, “Macbeth,” will open Oct. 30, with additional shows on Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and Nov. 6 to 9. For tickets and more information, go to linfield.edu.

-- The McMinnville Community Center will host a Day of the Dead celebration on Saturday, Nov. 1. The Día de los Muertos event will start at 1 p.m. with music, snacks, crafts and other activities, including a costume contest. Admission is free. For more information call 503-435-5568 or 503-435-5553.

-- Fircrest Senior Living, 23 N.E. Fircrest Drive, hosts “Trunk Or Treat” starting at 3 p.m. on Oct. 31, with candy, games and a costume contest.

In other cities:

-- Amity Harvest Party will return to the Amity Community Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Kids of all ages are welcome to attend. Snacks, games and candy will be provided.

-- The Amity Christian Church will be hosting their annual Amity Trunk-R-Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. More trunks and candy are needed to fill the church parking lot, located at 1305 Goucher Ave.

Contact Kim Gates at 503-835-2551.

-- A haunted house will be open at the Yamhill Carlton Elementary School, 414 Polk St., Carlton. Yamhill Carlton Together Cares is hosting the haunted outdoor maze with family-friendly scariness. Admission is $10. Hours are 7 to 10 p.m. tonight and Saturday, Oct. 24-25, and Thursday and Friday, Oct. 30-31.

-- Carlton also will have downtown trick-or-treating from 4 to 6 p.m. on Halloween. In addition to businesses handing out candy, there will be a free hayride, weather permitting.

-- Heiser Farms, the popular fall destination on Grand Island near Dayton, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31. There is an admission charge.

The attraction features a pumpkin patch, pumpkin cannon firings, animals, a hay maze and rides for children.

The u-pick pumpkin patch also is open on weekdays with free admission to buyers.

-- Lafayette’s Scarecrow Contest registration is due Oct. 29. The contest is open to all Lafayette citizens and businesses.

The scarecrows must be placed by Oct. 29; online voting will follow on Oct. 30-31.

The winner will be announced at 7 p.m. on Halloween. Lafayette Community Action Team and Lafayette Downtown Association will provide trophies and cash rewards for the residential winners.

-- In Newberg, Hoofprint Rescue is hosting its own Halloween extravaganza, 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 25, at 16000 N.E. Calkins Lane.

Events include horseback rides, haunted hallway, bounce house, hay slide, art and crafts. Cost is $35 for ages 2 and up, but parents play free. Costumes are welcome, but none with noise emitting features. Call Carol: 503-406-5107.

-- In Sheridan, Faulconer-Chapman School PTA is hosting a Harvest Festival in the old gym, 1 to 4 p.m., Oct. 25 with a bake sale and silent auction. There is no admission charge but activities are either free or ticketed.

-- The Tina Miller Center in Willamina is hosting a Halloween Dance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 25. The event is for all ages and snacks are provided.

-- Willamina Trunk or Treat will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, outside City Hall at 411 N.E. C Street.

If you know of other Halloween activities that are open to the public, please send information to spointer@newsregister.com.