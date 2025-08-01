Commissioners uphold Yamhill winery proposal

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
proud Oregonian
Wineries and vineyard owners are continually and methodically destroying rural Yamhill County. The negative impacts on neighboring property owners is systematically ignored. The water issue is very serious, and for the County to continually brush it off as a state issue is shirking their responsibility to the existing citizens. Who believes that this operation only uses rainwater? BTW, rainwater is what replenishes the existing wells on the neighbor's properties. That's ok though, these wine operators come in with a mountain of money, hire lawyers that the County is afraid of, then get their way. The Commissioners should be protecting the existing citizens and they clearly aren't.