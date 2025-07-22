Vineyard business owner deported to Mexico, family says

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Bigfootlives
… her father was arrested around 1994 for drinking and driving, and that he had been deported in 2006 and soon returned to the United State.
This man had been in our country at least 30 years given the 1994 arrest his daughter talked about. Deported once and came right back. He couldn’t make things right in 30 years…? It would not have cost anywhere near $160,000, and nowhere near the emotional cost he gave his family.
This is self inflicted.
tagup
My guess is you have no clue about the process to get legal.
These are the type of people that pull their weight with taxes, contribute to the community, and like most undocumented workers, pay social security taxes and will never collect benefits.
By all accounts, we lost a good citizen. With a country that faces a workforce shortage, this is a stupid approach to immigration.
gzakaib
Let's all work to correct this grave miscarriage of justice. Do not allow this to be lost in the news cycle
Otis
Why are there no white folks from other countries that have that have overstayed their visas being kidnapped, incarcerated, tortured, and then deported?
Maga is the modern day confederacy. Trump is channeling Jefferson Davis...not Nixon.