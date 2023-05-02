James Joseph Hermens 1931 - 2025

James Joseph Hermens passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Jim was born February 21, 1931, to parents Joseph and Katie Hermens in Forest Grove, Oregon. He was the fourth of 11 children.

He spent his childhood through his seventh grade year on his family’s farm in Verboort. From there, his family moved to Yamhill, Oregon, where Jim met his high school sweetheart and eventual wife, Wilma. He and Wilma were married on August 18, 1951, and they settled down in Yamhill, where they raised their two daughters, Debbie and Cindy, and their son, Ken.

An avid hunter and fisherman, Jim spent most of those years as a milkman for Farmers Cooperative Creamery in McMinnville, Oregon. He retired from there in 1989, and he and Wilma became enthusiastic snowbirds, spending winter months in Yuma, Arizona. Both Jim and Wilma were devout Catholics, attending St. John and St. James parishes.

Jim was predeceased by Wilma, who passed away in 2016. Their extended family included six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at St. James Catholic Church. Rosary begins at 10:30 a.m., with Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at St. James Cemetery.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.