By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Alpine Ave. redevelopment, parks bond make progress

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

B

Anyone else concerned that the McMinnville Urban Renewal Advisory Committee might be a little outgunned in their negotiations with Palindrome?

Bigfootlives

I'll guarantee they are, but I don't think that matters, B. My question is, is there anyone on that committee who doesn't want to give this property away for free?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable