David Allen Dobbs 1949 - 2025

David Allen Dobbs passed away July 1, 2025, at his retirement home in Fairfax, Virginia. He was born June 10, 1949, to Roy and Phyllis (Beier) Dobbs of McMinnville, Oregon. David graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in Business and shortly thereafter moved to Washington, DC, to work for the federal government as an auditor.

David was a dedicated civil servant and passionate about rooting out government fraud, waste, and abuse. He strengthened his managerial skills by attending executive courses at Harvard and UVA, rising to the position of Deputy Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Transportation when he retired after 35 years of service.

Known for his clever wit and wry sense of humor, David cultivated friendships wherever he went. David loved his family, going to the beach, watching college football (especially UO Ducks), Capitals and youth ice hockey, reading mystery novels, and classic Rock ’n' Roll music like The Eagles, Rolling Stones, and Tom Petty!

David is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Carole (Beeman) Dobbs. He leaves behind his beloved son, Aaron, and wife, Jamie (Beveridge) Dobbs, and their daughters, Julia, Maddie, and Emma of Burke, Virginia. He is also survived by his brother and best friend, Brian Dobbs of Scappoose, Oregon.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home in Fairfax. There will be a private interment at Fairfax Memorial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of David to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org).