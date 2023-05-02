Norman Dean McKee 1932 - 2025

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Norman Dean McKee on July 3, 2025. At the age of 93, Norm died suddenly of natural causes next to his tractor, doing what he loved.

Norman was born June 15, 1932, in Amity, Oregon, to Joseph and Lillian McKee. In 1950, Norman graduated from Amity High School and then served two years in the U.S. Air Force. He attended Oregon State College in Corvallis, Oregon, where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, of which he continued to be a strong supporter. He married his first wife, Doris Suhs, in 1955, and graduated college in 1956 with a degree in Agriculture. They returned to the family farm in Amity to farm with his father and raised three children: Debbie, Douglas, and Bruce, but later divorced.

Norm was admired and respected by both family and friends for his strong work ethic. No job was beneath him, and he just took care of the work that needed to be done. He loved being with people and thoroughly enjoyed talking to anyone and everyone about anything!

In 1990, he married Darlene (Massey) Cooper. Together they enjoyed golfing, gardening, and traveling to numerous countries around the world. In the winter, for 30 years, they headed to Mexico and Yuma, Arizona, where they made many dear friends.

Norm never stopped working and continued to take care of daily farm activities, anywhere from running equipment in the fields, spraying, running for parts or chopping wood. He will be deeply missed.

Norm is survived by his wife, Darlene; his daughter, Debbie; sons, Douglas (Kim) and Bruce (Sandra); five grandchildren, Ryan (Erin) McKee, Zach (Christine) McKee, Heather (Josh) Philips, Kelsey (Mark) Waldo, and Shauna (Trevor) Strickland; and nine great-grandchildren, Raegan, Kylie, Declan, Garrett, Charlie, Josie, Nora, Emmett, and Tessa; and also by Darlene’s two daughters, Tami Franks and Kelly (Jeff) Grecny; and three additional grandchildren, Caitlin, Kristin, and Gabe.

A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 11, 2025, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Macy & Son. A gathering for family and friends will follow at Coelho Winery in Amity. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

