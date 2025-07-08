Stabbing suspect in Sheridan shot and killed by deputy

A suspect in a stabbing incident in Sheridan Monday evening was shot and killed by a Yamhill County Sheriff’s deputy, according to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department, which has been designated as the lead investigative agency for the incident.

The YCSO said in a news release Tuesday morning they were dispatched about 7 p.m. to a disturbance call in the 900 block of S.E. Sheridan Road. Additional 911 callers reported a stabbing had taken place.

In a follow-up release Tuesday afternoon, the NDPD said the responding deputy encountered a suspect who had stabbed two victims and was brandishing a knife when he or she was shot by the deputy.

One victim was transported by Life Flight to an area hospital; the second was taken by ambulance.

“The names of the people involved in the incident will not be released at this time,” the NDPD stated. “Nothing further will be released at this time.”