Phil Larry Henson Sr. 1945 - 2025

Phil Larry Henson Sr. passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2025, joining his Heavenly Father and his soulmate, Veino Mary Henson. He was born February 14, 1945, to Ellis and Ina Henson in Eufaula, Oklahoma. He had five brothers and six sisters.

Larry and Veino were married 58 years, and together had four children: Phil Henson Jr., Colleen Brown, Holly Floch, and Shawn Henson; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was a very hardworking and loving father, grandpa, papa, and friend. He has joined his wife; parents; brothers; sisters; and a granddaughter in Heaven. He was very loved and will be greatly missed.