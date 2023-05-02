Larry Dean Weiher 1947 - 2025

Larry Dean Weiher passed away peacefully on June 27, 2025, with family by his side, at Arbor Oaks Terrace Memory Care. He was born March 9, 1947, in McAlester, Oklahoma, to Ivan and Elouise Weiher. They moved to Oregon when Larry was just two months old. In 1965, he graduated from McMinnville High School, where he played football. He married Markeeta Jensen, and they had a daughter, Michelle. They later divorced.

Larry had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel. He held jobs in various industries and locations, such as the Alaska Pipeline and as a coffee grower in Hawaii. He enjoyed classic cars, Volkswagen Buses, and VW Beetles.

Larry married Jackie Thibault in 1987, and they were together until her passing in 2003. He later married Jeannie Allen, who preceded him in death in 2023. In addition, he was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother-in-law, Dennis Massey.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Michelle Dietzman (Henry); granddaughter, Jordan Dietzman; sister, Sandra Massey; and nephews, Michael Massey (Jana) and Matthew Massey (Ashley).

Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum.