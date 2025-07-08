County leaders split over Big Beautiful Bill

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
B
"About 30% of Yamhill County residents were enrolled in Medicaid" Anyone else think the program is being abused?
Lulu
So glad Starrett is looking out for the well-being of others. She never knows when to say nothing.
David S. Wall
For Healthcare costs to taxpayers this Biennium, the Oregon Legislature's record concerning [HB 5025] is abysmal.
SEE TEXT OF [HB 5025] BELOW:
https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2025R1/Downloads/MeasureDocument/HB5025/Enrolled
***NOTE: The GENERAL FUND allocation just for the debt service related to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is [$62,854,807].
*The LOTTERY FUNDS allocation for the 'DEBT SERVICE' to OHA is [$16,513,581].
*The GENERAL FUND is responsible should LOTTERY FUNDS fail. Therefore, [$81,368,318 for Combined Debt Services to the GENERAL FUND is the result].
The TOTAL DEBT is 'no-where' in the TEXT of [HB 5025].
An additional [$5,000,000] is allocated from the GENERAL FUND to OHA for "operational challenges."
David S. Wall