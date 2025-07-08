By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

County leaders split over Big Beautiful Bill

Comments

B

"About 30% of Yamhill County residents were enrolled in Medicaid" Anyone else think the program is being abused?

Lulu

So glad Starrett is looking out for the well-being of others. She never knows when to say nothing.

David S. Wall

For Healthcare costs to taxpayers this Biennium, the Oregon Legislature's record concerning [HB 5025] is abysmal.

SEE TEXT OF [HB 5025] BELOW:

https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2025R1/Downloads/MeasureDocument/HB5025/Enrolled

***NOTE: The GENERAL FUND allocation just for the debt service related to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is [$62,854,807].

*The LOTTERY FUNDS allocation for the 'DEBT SERVICE' to OHA is [$16,513,581].

*The GENERAL FUND is responsible should LOTTERY FUNDS fail. Therefore, [$81,368,318 for Combined Debt Services to the GENERAL FUND is the result].

The TOTAL DEBT is 'no-where' in the TEXT of [HB 5025].

An additional [$5,000,000] is allocated from the GENERAL FUND to OHA for "operational challenges."

David S. Wall

