Four MHS students involved in crash, one killed

A McMinnville High School senior died and three other students were involved in a crash early Saturday morning on Highway 18 near milepost 14, about seven miles west of Grand Ronde.

Madox Hodge, who was going into his senior year, died of his injuries, according to Interim Superintendent Kourtney Ferrua. Another student, Will Geber, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The two others had minor injuries.

“We are absolutely heartbroken by the loss of Madox,” said Ferrua, who has been with the school district for two decades. “Our hearts go out to the MHS community and the families grieving this incredible loss.”

The Oregon State Police told the News-Register Monday the crash is under investigation and they would not be releasing any information at this time. Investigation of the incident closed the highway for several hours.

McMinnville School District sent out a notice to staff Monday morning and to families in the afternoon. Although school is not in session, the district offered counseling services to grieving students and employees staff members.

Mac High will open a student support room from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday with the “Sources of Strength” team led by teachers Lucy Bertolo and Tucker Coil. Students can enter through the main entrance to reach the support room, B210.

The school-based health center, 1500 N.E. Baker St., will be open to Mac High students from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday with Brandi Skvarna. An additional counselor, Diana Zamudio Molina, will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Counselor Matt Haning will be available there for Duniway Middle School students.

Students can come in person or call 503-434-7462 and ask to be transferred to the Mac SBHC therapist.

“The response from staff has been inspiring … people coming in from their vacations to help,” Ferrua said.

Employees also are being referred to their contracted health line or to Yamhill County Youth and Family Services, which offers a walk-in counseling service; call 503-434-7462 for information. They also can call a crisis line at 1-800-842-8200.

The district also noted several faith-based support outlets, including Young Life House, next to the high school, which will be open for lunch this week as needed, and Youth Collective pastors can be reached through Facebook or email at kates@fpc-mac.org or sean@fpc-mac.org.