City orders development to stop work after unapproved tree felling

Comments
What a shame! If you haven't, drive by and take a look. Hard to believe that this developer unintentionally destroyed all these trees. Any "remedy" should include punitive damages. Are criminal charges a possibility? I can just hear the c suite at Holt saying; "What's a small town like McMinnville going to do if we just go in and plow it all down."
David S. Wall
Mr. Unger, [HB 4131] referenced for the [$2,000,000] Grant is incorrect.
[HB 4134] is the correct Legislation conferring the [$2,000,000] grant.
Like all 'Grants' [HB 4134] has its' unique obligations.
'Obligations' deriving from 'Oregon Legislative Grants' ensures taxpayers will be screwed.
Review TEXT [HB 4134]: https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2024R1/Downloads/MeasureDocument/HB4134/Enrolled
In the case of [HB 4134] the NR should review the 'Legislative Grant Obligations' attached to the [$2,000,000].
To McMinnville's favor is, "(c) In addition to any other remedies, the owner is liable to repay to the city the amount of the infrastructure grant under this section if the units are not developed or the affordability is not maintained as required in this subsection, except for delays outside of the owner’s control."
The Honorable City Attorney could have some fun with the aforementioned contract condition.
Could a remedy exist where the City of McMinnville recoups the [$2,000,000] 'Legislative Grant Obligated monies' from the Developer to repay the State of Oregon's Legislative Grant, pocketing the pump lift-station in the process, until the White Oak Trees are replanted by Developer and grow to maturity?
The Developer did knowingly and with reckless and or callous disregard did cut down the White Oak Trees.
David S. Wall