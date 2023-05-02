Megan Dorothy (Cummings) Gerfen 1979 - 2025

Megan Dorothy (Cummings) Gerfen, 46, of Bend, Oregon, passed away June 29, 2025. Born and raised in Amity, Oregon, Megan lived boldly, brilliantly, and adventurously.

She graduated from McMinnville High School in 1997, attended Arizona State University on a pole vaulting scholarship, and earned her B.S. in Computer Science from Southern Oregon University. Her career as a software engineer reflected her sharp mind and love of problem solving. After graduating from college, she settled in Bend and married Michael Gerfen in 2010.

Her zest for life showed in everything she did, from horseback riding, skiing, and gymnastics, to rock climbing, motorcycling, flying ultralights, and learning to ice skate in her 40s. Talented and dedicated, she was also a mixed media artist, pianist, and published author.

Megan was a devoted wife to Mike and loving mother to Maya and Mazerick. She is also survived by her parents, Christine and Larry Cummings; and sisters, Shana Coker and Sarah Provencio.

Her intellect, creativity, and vibrant spirit touched all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to organizations supporting gifted youth or girls in aviation, such as the Northwest Section of The Ninety-Nines that provides scholarships.