July 3, 2025 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: July 3, 2025

Fireworks sanctuary?

Open letter to McMinnville mayor and council:

Please seriously consider a total ban on sale and use of all fireworks within the city limits — year around.

Please seriously consider a meaningful fine that will heavily impact violators. And please seriously consider a directive to the McMinnville Police Department to enforce the ban.

I ask for the following reasons:

- Fireworks pose a personal injury danger and property and wildland fire threat.

- The noise is detrimental to wildlife, livestock, pets, babies, seniors, military veterans and all those suffering from physical illness or PTSD.

- Firework discards on roads and public places constitute a public nuisance.

- Allowing “legal” fireworks encourages the use of illegal commercial-grade fireworks, along with homemade explosives and gun fire.

- Allowing any fireworks encourages extended use, day and night, preceding and following July 4 and New Year’s.

- Numerous city, county, state and federal entities have paved the way by banning sale or and use of all fireworks within their boundaries.

Respectfully yours,

Ken Dollinger

McMinnville



Leave it alone

Last weekend, a sample layout of the Third Street renovation was unveiled in the block between Evans and Ford Streets. As I looked at it, I felt even greater trepidation than I did when looking at the presentation drawings.

Third Street in McMinnville has been hailed as “Oregon’s Favorite Main Street.” It has also won acclaim in national polls.

Why? Because of the authentically historic feel of the streetscape, with its twinkling lights on overhanging trees, its quaint building facades and its bustling sidewalks.

I fully understand the necessity of removing dying trees, fixing broken sidewalks and upgrading aging underground facilities. These things have to be done despite the impact to downtown businesses.

What troubles me the most is the reconfiguration of the sidewalks, elimination of some parking spaces and imposition of a decidedly different look to the streetscape.

Eliminating curbs and stretching sidewalks out into what would normally be streets is definitely not adherence to the historic look of Third Street. Although I’m glad to see the replanting of what appear to be some individual trees, the tree clusters with benches reflect a more modern touch.

I have seen renovations before that planners claim will be sensitive to the historic nature of areas, but they always seem to fall short.

Why? Because the planners can’t resist adding some “up to date” touches.

I see that happening here. These designs add a lot of expense while diminishing authentic ambiance.

Given our city’s current budget constraints, wouldn’t it be economically and aesthetically beneficial to do the repairs that have to be done, replant some new trees where necessary, and leave the rest of our historic look alone?

Phyllice Bradner

McMinnville



Need to know

I am embarrassed to admit I was unaware of Oregon’s Senate Bill 686 until I read about it in the June 27 edition of the News-Register. I would be interested to learn the specifics of how the bill was defeated when passage seemed likely.

It appears the bill would have been a step toward ending big tech’s theft of local newsroom content.

But perhaps there is no cause for concern. We can trust Musk, Zuckerberg and Bezos to tell us all we need to know, right?

Alisa Owen

McMinnville





Money Talks

Charlie Hunt’s lengthy academic dissertation in last week’s Viewpoints, “Congress on verge of giving last remnants of power away,” can be summed up in two words: Citizens United.

Thanks to the Supreme Court’s decision in Citizens United, we have the very best Congress, Democrat and Republican, that $$$ can buy.

Ann Helm

Lafayette