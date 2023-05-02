Timothy Joseph Baker 1956 - 2025

The uniquely unique and one-of-a-kind Timothy Joseph Baker died June 30, 2025, after a short, yet courageous battle with a rare and aggressive form of bile duct cancer. He was 69.

Born February 13, 1956, in McMinnville, Oregon, to William and Irene Baker, Tim graduated from McMinnville High School in 1974.

He was born to perform, either making music or making people laugh. Whether it was at family gatherings or clubs in Portland, he attracted an audience wherever he went. He was a gifted bass guitarist who played in garage bands all through high school before moving on to clubs in Portland, the Bay Area and Los Angeles. He even played Army bases throughout Japan and the South Pacific. Some of the bands he played in included Nimble Darts, Front Page and Synapse.

When he was a teenager, he took up magic as a hobby and was an in-demand magician. “The Magnificent Mezzmo” performed at birthday parties, service clubs and school events, complete with rabbits, doves, and flash paper. Too young to drive, his parents were his roadies and carted him and his equipment all over Yamhill County.

When he was 21, he backpacked across Europe, starting at the United Kingdom, and ending in Greece. Upon his return, he worked at Mrs. Smith’s Pies saving money to move to the Bay Area before relocating to Los Angeles to make it big.

After 25 years of playing the club circuit, Tim hung up his guitar strings and became a painting contractor. He continued to paint houses until his retirement.

He loved to cook and watch the Trail Blazers. He had so many plants, his house looked like Gilligan’s Island. He also had a passion for tropical fish and devotedly maintained four 50-gallon aquariums.

Tim is survived by his brother, Tom Baker (Sandy) of Wilsonville; sisters, Sheilah Mead of Portland, and Stephanie Baker of McMinnville; nephew, Matt Baker of San Marcos, California; and nieces, Maggie Mead of Kensington, California, and Sarah Mead of Portland; along with his dog, Dennis. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Stella Hill; parents; and brothers, Dave and Bill Baker. There will be no service.

Rock on, Tim. You lit up a room the minute you walked into it, and your light will forever continue to shine.

To share memories of Tim, contact Stephanie Baker at Stephanie_baker@comcast.net or 971-237-5940.