Adolfo "Al" Soccoro Blanco 1934 - 2025

Adolfo Soccoro Blanco went to be with his Lord on June 14, 2025, at 90 years of age.

Born September 27, 1934, in Santa Maria, California; he was raised in San Jose. He went to James Lick High School and San Jose State for one year. He soon joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington. While there, he met his future wife, Janice Methven. They were 17 and 21 when they first met and married two years later, on April 18, 1958, 67 years ago.

A few months later, they bought their first house in San Jose. An opportunity to learn the printing trade opened up at his job in Santa Clara County offices. He operated three printing businesses over the years through his 70s. In 1964, after several years and four children, a 34-acre farm was purchased near Lafayette, Oregon. In 1974, a log house was started. Two brothers built the logs and the second story and all finishing touches were done by him with the help of his two older sons, who were 13 and 15 at the start. Not a carpenter, plumber or electrician, he talked to people and got through it.

A devoted family man and good provider, he is greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Janice; and five children, Dane, Chris, Katrina, Ben, and Jennifer. A fourth son, Shawn, passed in 1965, at age 17 months. Also very important to him were the 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the church he was active in for many years, Lafayette Community Church.