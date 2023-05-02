Nancy McLeod Rosendahl 1951 - 2025

Nancy McLeod Rosendahl, of Yamhill, Oregon, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2025, surrounded by family and love. Born in McMinnville, Oregon, to George and Marjorie (Burns) McLeod, Nancy was raised in Yamhill with her siblings and graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School in 1969.

She married her high school sweetheart, Darrel Von, and together they raised two daughters, Tina and Toni. Though life later took them down different paths, they remained friends. In 1993, Nancy reconnected with the love of her life, Ron Rosendahl, and they were married that October. They shared a deep and lasting partnership built on love and laughter.

Nancy worked for years at Carlton Farms, but found her true calling in early childhood education at Head Start, where she worked until retiring in 2017. Her compassion and devotion to children made a lasting impression that continues to ripple through the community. After retirement, Nancy enjoyed fishing trips, quilting with her “Grange Girls,” traveling with loved ones, and making cherished memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A woman of deep faith, Nancy’s belief in Jesus was the foundation of her life. She spoke often of Him, taught His story to her family, and faced death with peace and humor, reminding her loved ones to be ready, too.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Ronald Rosendahl; her children, Tina Von, Toni (Isaac) Gallegos, Bradley (Sierra) Hodges, Brittany (Tyler) Bodeen, and Sierra (Trever) King; stepchildren, Avery (Sharon) Rosendahl, and Marci (Aaron) Dowler; and siblings, Georgia Meier, Kathie (Chuck) Darland, and Randy (Janine) McLeod. She also leaves behind six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a legacy of love and faith that will live on through generations.

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon, Saturday, July 12, 2025, in the Tiger Dome at Yamhill Carlton High School. All who knew and loved Nancy are warmly invited to attend and honor her beautiful life.