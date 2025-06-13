Two 'No Kings' rallies scheduled in county

Local activists and their nationwide counterparts are calling for Saturday, June 14, to be a “national day of defiance” against Donald Trump, timed during his 79th birthday.

Nonprofit Indivisible and other coalition groups planned the rallies as a “peaceful stand against authoritarian overreach,” and abuses of power from the Trump administration, according nokings.org.

Two of the estimated 1,800 rallies across the country will be in Yamhill County, promoted by local activist group Progressive Yamhill. A Newberg rally will be at East Portland Road and South River Street. The McMinnville rally will be outside the McMinnville Library on Second Street. Both will be from noon to 2 p.m.

Through the No Kings website, individuals and groups sign up to host rallies and get posted to a national map.

A military parade is scheduled in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, which is also Flag Day, in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday. The event is scheduled to display several historical tanks, aircraft and service members in U.S. military uniforms from many eras.

“On June 14 — Flag Day — President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday,” organizers wrote on the No Kings website. “A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else.”

The No Kings organizers do not plan to hold a rally in D.C., but rather to have a prime rally in Philadelphia and rallies all across the country in unity.