ICE detainee taken to Arizona facility

fiddler
Trump made a "hands off" post for ag, restaurants, etc., and AFTER THAT his administration made arrests of those very people.
Trump doesn't run this country. Miller and Noem, what a combo. Gestapo tactics on innocent, hard working, tax paying, loving, church going members of our community.
The electoral college, Republican Party and religion must go if we are to have peace. Democrats NEVER did such things as the Republicans do--turn against the public and use the military to do so with threats to murder us. Democrats have ALWAYS protected the public from harm. Republicans are to blame for EVERYTHING.
Vote the Republicans out of office! Send them back to the anti-Christ.
john fritter
@fiddler. I'm not picking a side but reading your comment. I wonder if you could re-educate us on the Democratic/confederate south, slavery, KKK...? Seems like for your comment to hold any water you might have to rewrite our history a little bit?
"Democrats NEVER did such things"
"Democrats have ALWAYS protected the public from harm"
"Republicans are to blame for EVERYTHING"
Tyler C
John fritter, I can't answer for fiddler but I can say that the in the 50's and 60's Republicans implemented the "southern strategy" which essentially flipped the two parties. Before that, it's true that the Democratic Party was deeply racist. There is deeper complexity and nuance but in general terms the Republican Party was largely considered to be a liberal party until they decided to pivot to overt racism to win votes in the south. Both parties have changed greatly over the last hundred years. For example, we can see a particularly obvious change in the Republican Party over the last 10 years as they have become increasingly anti-constitutional and authoritarian.
In my view, Republicans aren't to blame for everything. Democrats are doing a poor job of protecting our constitution but the Republicans are doing a bang-up job of trampling the constitution.
CubFan
Fiddler:
There will always be two sides to every story. I respectfully disagree with your assessment that Republicans are to blame for EVERYTHING.
It was the Democrats who allowed over 20 million illegals into our country unchecked. Some are gang members, murderers, rapists, people who are planted by foreign countries to spy or purposely plant devices to harm our infrastructure. Some are violent, drug dealers and people who do not have the best interest of our country in mind. So, under those circumstances did the Dems, as you say “ALWAYS protect the public from harm”?
What about the COVID response? The Democrats not only coerced many people into taking this harmful, untested jab, but in some cases, they made it mandatory for people to cave to their demands for fear of losing jobs. Was this as you say “ALWAYS protect (ing)the public from harm”?
The Dems recklessly spent money, triggering high inflation and lowering living standards for all Americans. Was this as you say “ALWAYS protect (ing)the public from harm”?
There’s no question Biden was in a state of serious cognitive decline. The Dems all held fast to their marching orders to claim he was “stronger/sharper than he’s ever been”. This created a situation of public distrust, particularly with foreign countries. Biden eroded the position of power usually held by arguably the most powerful person in the world. Instead, he was a laughingstock. I shudder to think if somehow he or Harris had been elected, how would they be handling the crisis between Israel and Iran.? Was the cover-up of Biden’s condition as you say “ALWAYS protect (ing)the public from harm”?
Neither Republicans nor Democrats are perfect.
CubFan
fiddler,
Why do you say “religion” must go if we are to have peace? It’s the Christian belief in Jesus and God, including how this belief empowers people to lead a empathetic, compassionate, Spirit-filled life that promotes peace. Are Christians” perfect? No. But we believe in Jesus, and trust His forgiveness and remission of our sins. He is perfect. We are not.
Bigfootlives
Fidler - "The electoral college, Republican Party, and religion must go if we are to have peace." That's a nice, not-so-veiled threat! A little window into why the political violence is through the roof in this country, owing it all to the party of the left. Too bad you don't practice what you preach. Though, those are classic communist sentiments, not your go to, broken down nazi ranting. And that is what these rallies are representing—classic, boomer, tired hippie communist schtick.
And you want to vote the republicans out of office and send them to the antichrist, that doesn't make sense, because then they would be sitting there with you! Makes about as much sense as the rest of your comment.
Bigfootlives
Tyler C.
I bet you would LOVE to get people to believe your party flop theory. What you mean by a complexity and nuance is, that its total bullshit. The satanic democrat party has been soft pushing the ‘flip’ for years. So let me get this straight.
-Racist southern democrats since the Civil War… they became the republicans when? Before or after Lincoln freed the slaves? Before or after nearly 100 years of the KKK? Before or after the Jim Crow laws? Before or after they sold their souls for Margaret Sanger’s selective eugenics and Planned Parenthood? Before or after the democrats filibustered the civil rights amendment? Before or after a democrat assassinated President Lincoln, JFK, RFK, MLK, Malcom X? Before or after Joe Biden's concrete jungle senate floor speech that passed his career anchoring legislation that put 100k+ blacks in jail for petty drug crimes, while his kid got multiple free passes, the last on 1-20-2025. Before or after Biden's campaign comments when he said, Poor kids were just as smart as white kids? Before or after the HAMAS rallies (anti-Semitic protests after the 10/7 Hamas attack), when they chased Jewish students through college campuses, trying to kill them while they locked themselves in cafeterias and cried? Multiple HAMAS rallies cheered on by democrat talking heads and politicians.
Feel free to weigh in, Tyler. When was the flip?
Tyler C
Bigfootlives, The Republican Southern Strategy is a real thing. It's well documented and you could learn about it with a simple google search. I'm sure you are aware, it's difficult to reply to a Gish-gallop like yours, so I'll just stick to my original point.
It took several decades starting n the 50's. The parties didn't make a simple one-to-one switch but they did reverse position on many important positions particularly in regard to civil rights. When I say that there is nuance in these events, that's what I mean. Not everything is black and white and both parties have a problem with racism in different ways and to different degrees.
I think a great example of the reversal of the Republican party is their attitude towards the 14th amendment. The 14th amendment was a direct reaction to the Confederate states insistence on using chattel slavery and was strongly supported by Republicans. But the party of today seems quite happy for their president to illegally try to overturn that part of the constitution because it threatens racial hegemony. It's a clear 180 degree turn.
Otis
"thou shalt not torture" should be number 11...but it's not.
Apparently, Jesus will still let you into heaven after torturing someone.