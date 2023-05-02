Frank Felix Martinez 1938 - 2025

Frank Felix Martinez passed away peacefully on December 29, 2025, at the age of 87.

Frank was born December 17, 1938, in Santa Maria, California, to Nellie and Frank Martinez. He was one of four sons and seven daughters. He is survived today by five sisters.

Frank entered the U.S. Navy after high school and, upon discharge, began college in San Jose, California, where in 1960 he met the love of his of his life, Helen. They married in 1961, and were blessed with two daughters and two sons. After Frank graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, the young family moved often, eventually settling in Maple Valley, Washington.

Frank was very active coaching kids' sports and also became a Washington state soccer referee. It was on a soccer field in 1988 that Frank suffered a cardiac arrest. He was resuscitated by the Kent Fire Department, underwent open heart surgery, and was back on the soccer field for 10 more years. It's been an incredible journey of 37 years with heart disease, overcoming a second open-heart surgery and never losing his indomitable will to live.

Frank is survived by his beloved wife, Helen; his daughters, Cathy Edwards (Johnny) of Palmdale, California, Debra McLean (Jim) of Atherton, California, Ron Martinez, (Suzy) of Eagle, Idaho, and John Martinez (Kim) of McMinnville, Oregon; 12 grandchildren, Joshua, Brittany, Matt, Megan, Jacob, James, Mike, Andrew, Katie, Ryan, Maria, and Molly; and six great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Dominic, Scarlett, Samantha, Elena, Anastasia, and # 7 on the way.

Grandpa Grumps, as he was affectionately called, will be dearly missed by all the family. He was the light of our lives.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 9, 2026, at St. James Catholic Church. Interment will take place at St. James Cemetery.

