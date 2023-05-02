Richard "Dick" Dale Rice 1928 - 2025

Richard “Dick” Dale Rice passed on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at the age of 97. Dick was born August 25, 1928, in Denver, Colorado, to Wilbur and Margaret Rice. He is survived by his brother, Gene Rice of McMinnville. His sister, Barbara Groner, passed in 2021.

He moved to McMinnville, Oregon, his senior year of high school and graduated from McMinnville High in 1945. He has resided in McMinnville for the last 80 years. He has been a resident of Hillside Manor and Traditions for several years.

Dick married Lavon Pratt and raised four children, Linda Busboom Ford, Caroline (Carrie) Reese, Dennis Rice, and Beverly Brown. Lavon passed in 2000. Dick remarried in 2002 to Mary Bennett. Mary passed in 2019. Dick is survived by all four of his children; and nine grandchildren.

Most people know Dick because of his joint ownership in Rice Furniture and the McMinnville Auction Yard. After the retirement of his father, Dick concentrated solely on the auction yard. He retired after 39 years of serving his community in the capacity of an auctioneer and businessman.

For many years, he was an active member of the First Christian Church in McMinnville.

Dick was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 2, 2026, at the First Christian Church, 1300 S.E. Brooks Street, with a reception following at the church in the Fellowship Hall.

