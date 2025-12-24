Mac Fire battles blazes

MFD photo##Mac Fire crews respond to a house fire Monday on Wallace Way.

The McMinnville Fire District battled two structure fires this week, including a three-alarm blaze at UFP Industries on Highway 18.

Firefighters were dispatched to 1726 OR-18 at 11:30 p.m. Friday, and the fire’s intensity quickly escalated, according to Fire Marshal Ty Darby.

“Due to the intensity of the fire, the incident was quickly upgraded to a second alarm and shortly thereafter to a third alarm,” Darby said in a press release. “Crews operated in a defensive firefighting strategy, focusing on containing the fire and protecting nearby buildings.”

Because the property didn’t have fire hydrants, nine “water tenders” responded, shuttling water from the city to fight the blaze, Darby said.

“In total, 23 pieces of equipment and six chief officers responded to the incident,” he said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.

On Monday, crews responded to a house fire at 324 N.W. Wallace Way, blocks away from the downtown fire station.

At approximately 11 a.m., crews responded, encountering “heavy fire activity.” Firefighters confirmed the residence had been evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Nine MFD units responded to the fire, Darby said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.