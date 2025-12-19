December 19, 2025 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: The two sides of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

A lifetime of television, film, and other media can make certain artists, athletes, actor-directors, politicians, and other public figures feel strangely personal —parasocial bonds with people we’ve never met and scarcely know.

This relates to the brutal murder of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, allegedly at the hands of their long-troubled son, Nick, perhaps explaining the backlash when President Donald Trump responded to that personal family anguish by writing that the Reiners died:

“ …reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Reiner, wrote Trump, “was known to have driven people crazy by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before.”

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

Carl Reiner, Rob’s father, was a legendary comedy writer, actor and director whose TV and film work I remember from high school years and far beyond.

Rob Reiner hit television in the 1971 iconic sitcom “All in the Family” playing Michael “Meathead” Spivic — liberal antagonist to conservative Archie Bunker (Carroll O’Connor). Their weekly displays of family coexistence amid cultural and political polarization delivered lessons we all could use today.

Reiner went on to direct 21 films, including such classics as “When Harry Met Sally,” “The Princess Bride,” “A Few Good Men,” “Stand by Me,” “This is Spinal Tap,” “Misery,” “The American President,” “Ghosts of Mississippi” and “The Bucket List.” To this day, when “A Few Good Men” appears in the on-screen TV guide, I switch channels briefly just in case the current scene includes Jack Nicholson roaring in court, “You can’t handle the truth!”

Perhaps, it was Nick Reiner’s well-documented drug and mental health issues that gave Trump self-granted license to claim Rob Reiner died because of a made-up disease. “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” however, has become a double entendre.

Trump and many of his ardent followers direct that term at people they believe have such intense hatred of Trump that they lose rational judgment or perspective. However, Trump detractors have redirected the term toward people they believe have uncritical, blind, irrational belief in Trump’s presidency.

This isn’t just an academic debate. The most troubling quote this week was attributed to alt-right political activist Jack Posobiec: “You won’t see people on the right celebrating the horrific murder of Rob Reiner and his wife … Where is the celebration in Trump’s post? He isn’t celebrating, he is warning.”

Warning? A caution about the alleged psychological danger of opposing the president? A warning that intense opposition to Trump’s presidency can be a dangerous prelude to tragedy and even your demise?

For now, I’ll join others who feel sadness at these two senseless deaths. And like many, I’m beginning to wonder if all of us eventually will become consumed with one variation or the other of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.