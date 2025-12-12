December 12, 2025 Tweet

Kate Lynch: Concerns about ICE heard, but local options are limited

About the writer: After earning a bachelor’s at the University of Oregon and master’s at Portland State, District Attorney Kate Lynch began her criminal justice career in Multnomah County, first as a victim’s advocate and later as a probation officer. She went on to earn her law degree at Lewis and Clark and become a prosecutor in Yamhill County in 2007. She rose to chief deputy DA in 2018 and DA last year.





I’ve recently been asked why I did not join Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield’s Nov. 24 letter to the U.S. attorney general and secretary of homeland security, which references the arrest of a 17-year-old McMinnville resident by federal agents.

I understand why people are concerned. Any time community members feel afraid or uncertain about their rights, they deserve clarity from those of us entrusted with public safety.

Attorney General Rayfield has stated he will review incidents involving federal agents sent to his office and consider referring cases to local prosecutors, and I have been in communication with his office regarding this issue.

I applaud his efforts and encourage community members with concerns to bring them to his office. As your district attorney, I commit to reviewing any completed investigations his office provides to me for potential prosecution.

My commitment as your district attorney does not end there, however.

My role requires me to be candid and truthful with you, the public, even when the truth is complicated or disappointing. It is my responsibility to explain what the law actually permits; not what people may wish the law allowed.

Here is the truth: Successful state prosecution of federal agents acting in the course of their duties is exceedingly rare, and, in many circumstances, legally impossible.

Under the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution, federal employees are immune from prosecution when first, their actions were authorized by federal law, and second, they reasonably believed those actions were justified. Further, courts have consistently interpreted this immunity broadly.

Even attempting to prosecute a federal agent in state court can result in the matter being removed to federal court and dismissed there.

This is exactly what happened when a Marion County homicide charge against a DEA agent, arising from the 2023 death of a Salem cyclist, was moved from state to federal court. It was ultimately dismissed on supremacy clause grounds. (See State v. Landis, No. 25-447, 9th Cir. Argued Oct 21, 2025.)

This case illustrates a broader reality: No matter how troubling an incident may be, state prosecutions of federal officers acting in their official capacity are rarely legally viable.

There are additional barriers as well that the public seldom sees.

Federal agencies are not required to comply with state-level subpoenas. Critical evidence, such as body-worn camera video, witness statements and internal records may thus never be accessible to a local prosecutor. And without admissible evidence, cooperation or jurisdiction, a state-level prosecution cannot ethically or legally proceed.

Complicating matters further, federal officials engaging in federal law enforcement activities are not required to notify or coordinate with local law enforcement. They are not obligated to share information about their presence or actions in our community.

My responsibility as district attorney is to focus on what is within my authority, not to create expectations the law does not support. None of this, of course, diminishes the fear or frustration some of our community members have experienced.

I hear those concerns and take them very seriously. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community.

Transparency is not always comfortable, but it is necessary. My commitment as your district attorney is to speak plainly, act within the law and refrain from promising outcomes unlikely to be delivered.

Public trust is built on truth, even when that truth is difficult.