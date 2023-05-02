Ivan "Larry" Lunger 1941 - 2025

Ivan “Larry”” Lunger, 84, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away shortly after midnight on December 26, 2025.

Larry was born November 5, 1941, in Niagara Falls, New York, to Willis and Verla Lunger. He attended Milton High School in Milton, Pennsylvania. The day after graduating high school, he moved to California to attend Long Beach State University. Later, he moved to Santa Clara, California. When he received his draft papers for the Vietnam War, he decided to enlist and served four years in the U.S. Air Force.

After his time in the service, he met the love of his life, Darline Ames. They married in 1970. That following year, their only child, Christine, was born. In 1978, they purchased seven acres and moved to Amity, Oregon.

He was a member of the Freemasons, Scottish Rite, and the Shrine.

He held many different jobs during his life but, by far, his favorite was that of Grandpa.

After retirement, Larry took up the hobby of woodworking and woodcarving. He was an accomplished wood carver who was published in a national magazine.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, watching football, playing pool, and sunset photography.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Darline. Larry is survived by his daughter, Christine Serna and her husband, Sam; his grandson, Andrew Serna, and granddaughter, Olivia Serna, all of McMinnville, Oregon; his sister, Kathie Feuerstein, and her husband, Jerry, of Modesto, California; his niece, Cindy; his nephew, Larry; as well as several close friends he considered family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Larry was known as a man of great integrity, generosity, and kindness. He will be deeply missed.