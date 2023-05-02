John Devere Cox 1956 - 2025

John Devere Cox was born August 11, 1956, in Salem, Oregon, to Gerald R. and Helen M. James-Cox. On May 15, 2025, John left us much too soon, peacefully in his sleep.

John attended grade school and junior high in Salem; in 1969, he moved to Sheridan, Oregon, to live with his brother, Jim, and wife, Bonnie Cox, and their family, Sam, Jan, Julie, and Dan. John graduated from Sheridan High School in 1974. He attended Chemeketa Community College in Salem.

In 1976, John married Teresa Stuck. Together they had two children: son, Marcus Cox, and daughter, Sarah Cox. John and Teresa later divorced.

John worked for many years at Taylor Lumber in Sheridan as a foreman and a timber cruiser. He left Taylor Lumber and went to work for GELCO Construction in Salem. In 2001, John started his own business as a general contractor.

John met and fell in love with the love of his life, Caroll Riley; they married in Hawaii in 1999. They shared 36 years together. They loved working together on their farm and spending time with their families (the Cox's, Stuck's and Riley's) and traveling in their RV with their sweet pup, Maggie May. John also loved all sports; he was passionate about his Oregon Ducks and enjoyed attending the games and celebrations.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Helen; his sister, Joyce Gilcrist; his sister-in-law, Bonnie Cox; brother, Bill Giddings; and nephew, Sam Cox.

John is survived by his wife, Caroll Riley-Cox; son and daughter, Marcus and Kari Cox; daughter, Sarah Cox; grandson, Justice Harris; his brother, Jim Cox; sisters, Mollie Frey and Dona Cox Starkey; sister-in-law, Marilyn Giddings; and many members of his extended families.

A celebration of John’s life will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the Buell Grange Hall. Please join a gathering of family and friends to share your memories in honor of John.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation or Oregon Special Olympics, P.O. Box 638, Amity, Oregon 97101.

From a very young age, John LOVED the University of Oregon Ducks and was a football season ticket holder for many years. He and Caroll, and son, Marcus, and wife, Kari, traveled to several bowl games to watch their Ducks play. In addition to loving the Ducks, John loved being outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, and beach trips. John even has his own private forest that he planted in their backyard.