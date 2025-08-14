Motorcyclist dies in Sunday crash

A 21-year-old Beaverton motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle crash at 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, in the 5500 block of Northeast Breyman Orchards Road, in rural Dayton.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a sedan.

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash. Emergency personnel from Dayton Fire District, McMinnville Fire District, and Oregon State Police also responded.

YCSO announced that despite immediate lifesaving measures, the motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the sedan, a Portland resident, was uninjured.

Northeast Breyman Orchards Road is a paved, two-lane rural roadway. Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle’s speed is believed to be the primary factor in the crash. The rider was wearing protective safety gear, including a helmet.

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation, and no additional information has been released, including the name of the deceased.