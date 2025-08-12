Mac BottleDrop created mixed results for nonprofits

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
rustyhull
“That’s really new. Maybe last year, or maybe even the year before, as soon as the bottles dropped.” ...not accurate, no "maybes", restaurant participation has been going on for years.
it's unfortunate the article doesn't highlight a sincere appreciation for the community supporting these organizations despite the impacts of the bottle drop facility. Thank you to those that donate!