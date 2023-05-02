Minnetta "Min" Elizabeth Coburn 1923 - 2025

Minnetta “Min” Elizabeth Coburn was born December 11, 1923, to Lillian and Charles Coburn in West Salem, Wisconsin. She passed away peacefully on June 15, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon. Min and her brother Frank grew up on a farm outside West Salem, Wisconsin. Her childhood was filled with family, friends, music, and adventure, but also the foundation for a strong work ethic. Following her graduation in 1941 from West Salem High School in Wisconsin, Min began nurse’s training in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was a selected student nurse to work in an Army Hospital in 1944, as WW II ended. Upon graduation, she joined the Army in April of 1945 as a First Lieutenant and served in the South Pacific. Following her honorable discharge in 1948, with a World War II Victory Medal, she enrolled in additional training, Nurse Anesthetist School in Chicago. In 1950, Min moved to McMinnville and started her career followed by decades as a nurse anesthetist in McMinnville, Newberg, and Hillsboro. Whether for regularly scheduled surgery or “on call” for emergencies, her medical career was busy and fulfilling. During her career she was recognized by the Oregon State Nurses Association and received the Dr. Thomas F. Frist Award as Employee of the Year at McMinnville Hospital. Min was very civic minded, involved with current events, and served in many organizations: Lions Auxiliary, League of Women Voters, Yamhill County Human Relations Council, and Yamhill County Juvenile Advisory Board. She was a tireless advocate for the vulnerable in her community and committed to fairness and justice. In 1978, she was honored by the Jaycees as the McMinnville Citizen of the Year. Min was an active and devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church in McMinnville, and held many roles there: elder, choir member, Women’s Circle, soup kitchen, and weekly sorting for the annual rummage sale. She truly lived her faith every day through service, compassion, and integrity. Many young women were influenced by Min as their Girl Scout leader. She instilled confidence and independence while exposing her troop to travel, service, and community. Her legacy reached far beyond “cookie sales.” As a testament to her impact on their lives, members of her troop continued weekly visits with her, years after their Scouting days, until her death. Min was also interested and curious about other cultures. An avid traveler, she visited numerous places in the world, many of them remote. She kept detailed photo albums and journals of every adventure. She hosted many international students studying at Linfield College for gatherings in her home. At least one became a life-long friend. She spent many years as a member of the McMinnville Chapter of AFS. Min was an accomplished seamstress, crafter, and cookie baker. She somehow found time to sew clothing for her daughters, as well as costumes for ballet dance recitals. And if you were a friend, neighbor or colleague, you would receive a plate of Christmas cookies of many varieties and marzipan every year. She loved to collect and display Christmas Nativities...76 at last count. She loved to watch, yell, cheer, and coach “her boys, "the NBA Portland Trail Blazers. And Min also loved her garden. Her rose garden on the corner of Fifth and Cowls street was admired. Many who stopped by started a conversation with Min and left with a bouquet. Much later in life, when she moved to Hillside, the rose bushes and irises moved with her. The sons-in-law gladly, but painfully, remember making raised beds, all the digging, and transplanting. And our home was never without a rescued pet, typically, but not limited to, a dog, cat or kittens. With many personal, community, and professional accomplishments, if you asked Min, she might say her most important role was raising her daughters. She exposed her daughters to music, dance, community, travel, philanthropy, and volunteerism. She always showed pride in their activities and accomplishments. Min was predeceased by her parents; brother, Frank Coburn; first husband, Lester Opperud; and second husband, Keith Coburn.

She is survived by two daughters, Leslie Struxness (Les Stephens) and Christine Sears (Gordon); and many nieces; nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. We are so grateful for the professional, tender, and compassionate care she has received over the years at Hillside, especially the Memory Care staff, and the end-of-life support from Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name, to a charity of your choice, while remembering her passions: the First Presbyterian Church of McMinnville, Girl Scouts of America, the Humane Society, Henderson House, (a women of domestic violence shelter), and the Arts. Celebration of Life for Minnetta will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 13, 2025, at First Presbyterian Church, 390 N.E. Second Street, McMinnville, Oregon. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Hamilton Cemetery, 850 W. Franklin, West Salem, Wisconsin.