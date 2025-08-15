August 15, 2025 Tweet

Scott Gibson: Boys falling by the wayside as soeciety's demands evolve

##Scott Gibson

Humanity has always had a problem with boys and men.

Young men have proven prone to violence and crime. Older men have been responsible for essentially all wars since time beyond record.

Today, we live in a world of mechanization, where physical strength in humans is less valued and aggressiveness is more a liability than an asset.

As physical strength and bravery fall in market value, men have had to adapt. But in a world that puts a premium on mental skills and social connection, men have found competition from a previously quiescent group — women.

The rise of women in the non-home economy has transformed society, posing new challenges for men in the process. Girls excel in school as boys lag or flounder, and businesses are happy to hire female graduates into positions previously thought of as male bastions.

Some statistics may clarify the differences between boys and girls in school.

As early as age 5, girls have a 15% edge over boys in reading. Girls take more advanced placement classes and graduate from high school at higher rates than boys.

Two-thirds of students in the top 10% in their high school graduating class are girls. The average grade for girls is A, the average for boys B.

And, by the way, these trends are similar in Europe. It’s not just an American thing.

Though boys are considered more rough-and-tumble, their appetite for mastering socially challenging situations is much lower.

Girls are twice as likely to study abroad as boys, both in high school and college. Boys also avoid domestic programs that are personally challenging, such as AmeriCorps.

Studies show young women to be more motivated, independent, persistent in the face of challenges and willing to enter unfamiliar situations like study abroad. These characteristics probably help explain why women have overtaken men in achieving college diplomas.

Until 1981, men predominated in graduating college. That year, the women caught up and never looked back. Women now account for about 60% of college graduates, with men stuck at about 40% for years.

Remarkably, boys appear strikingly resistant to remediation as a group.

Noting the low college graduation rate among residents of his hometown of Kalamazoo, Michigan, a wealthy donor established a fund granting every high school grad free tuition to any state college. College graduation rates for women shot up 45%, but remained unchanged for men.

A Fort Worth “Stay the Course” program tripled college graduation achievement, but only among women. A New Hampshire college mentoring program tripled the graduation rate among women, but had no effect on men.

This resistance to interventions starts early.

Three preschool programs showed “substantial” benefit for girls, but “no long-term benefits” for boys. Even when programs show benefits for both sexes, girls almost always get disproportionate gains.

Much of these differences appear to be biological. The prefrontal cortex of the brain, which controls impulse and planning, matures two years earlier in girls. The hippocampus, modulator of emotions and cognition, reaches full size at age 11 in girls, 15 in boys.

Solutions for these disparities may be tough to enact. One idea is keeping boys in preschool one year longer than girls so their brains are at a closer level of maturity when kids enter kindergarten. It makes biological sense, but would be challenging socially.

Regular recess with unstructured play is essential to learning socialization and problem solving, especially for boys. Thus, the drive to make kindergarten more academic at the expense of playground time probably disadvantages boys more than girls.

Male teachers are becoming less common in K-12 classrooms, and studies have shown that a man teaching boys leads to improved academic outcomes. Interestingly, girls do as well with a male or female teacher.

The need for more men in the classroom has never been greater.

The return of vocational training in high schools is encouraging. We need to face the reality that many young men do not have a future in college. Finding them a path to successful employment in the many fields that do not require a degree is vital to keeping them on track to successful economic and personal outcomes.

These problems are complex. They are rooted in biologic and social dynamics that we can’t necessarily change.

Finding ways to support boys and young men and secure their long-term success is vital to the society and the nation. It’s time for the fate of men to gain a central place in the national conversation.